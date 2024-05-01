The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29.8% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.96.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,748. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

