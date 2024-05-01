Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $8.88 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $103.19 million, a PE ratio of -14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHH. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 862,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 67,731 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 65.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

