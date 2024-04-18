Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein Purchases 775 Shares

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $70.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.11. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

