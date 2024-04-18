Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $91,147.10 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Eric Allison sold 19,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $91,147.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Joby Aviation Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE JOBY opened at $4.61 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
