Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $91,147.10 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Eric Allison sold 19,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $91,147.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE JOBY opened at $4.61 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

About Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 183,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,134 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.