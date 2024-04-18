Seaport Res Ptn Comments on United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Airlines in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie forecasts that the transportation company will earn $12.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.46 per share.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UAL. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

United Airlines Stock Up 17.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. NWI Management LP lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after buying an additional 89,106 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,993.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after buying an additional 820,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.