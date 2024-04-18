Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CFO David A. Schwarzbach Sells 2,750 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $111,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.83 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 96.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 221.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

