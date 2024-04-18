Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ) Director Peter Timothy Hemstead Sells 39,400 Shares

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) Director Peter Timothy Hemstead sold 39,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.16, for a total transaction of 45,546.40.
Fireweed Metals Price Performance
FWZ stock opened at 1.15 on Thursday. Fireweed Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of 0.77 and a 1-year high of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.98.
Fireweed Metals Company Profile
