Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ) Director Peter Timothy Hemstead Sells 39,400 Shares

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) Director Peter Timothy Hemstead sold 39,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.16, for a total transaction of 45,546.40.

Fireweed Metals Price Performance

FWZ stock opened at 1.15 on Thursday. Fireweed Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of 0.77 and a 1-year high of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Fireweed Metals alerts:

Fireweed Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fireweed Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fireweed Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.