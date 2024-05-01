Hologic (HOLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hologic to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

