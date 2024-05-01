Sandstorm Gold (SSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of C$60.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.51 million.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.36 and a 1 year high of C$8.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.55.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sandstorm Gold

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,826.40. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.