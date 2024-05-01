Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Update

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,400 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the March 31st total of 196,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
AFMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Affimed to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.
Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $81.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.05. Affimed has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $11.10.
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.
