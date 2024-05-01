Short Interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Decreases By 9.1%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,400 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 560,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
AC Immune Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.00.
AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
About AC Immune
AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.
