Short Interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Decreases By 9.1%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,400 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 560,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AC Immune by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,515,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 193,123 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in AC Immune by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,969,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after buying an additional 66,522 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in AC Immune by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after buying an additional 7,142,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

