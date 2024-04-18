Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.36) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 250 ($3.11) to GBX 280 ($3.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Shares of LON HBR opened at GBX 281.10 ($3.50) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 270.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 264.22. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 210.50 ($2.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 328.90 ($4.09).

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Louise Hough bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of £19,652 ($24,464.09). In other news, insider Alan M. Ferguson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of £28,300 ($35,229.68). Also, insider Louise Hough acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.60) per share, for a total transaction of £19,652 ($24,464.09). Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

