Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 133.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 78,797 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $20,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,001,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591,787 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,142,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $145.74 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $165.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

