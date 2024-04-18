21,100 Shares in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Purchased by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CS Disco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CS Disco by 104.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $58,747.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 826,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,672.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LAW

CS Disco Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. CS Disco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.94 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 30.52%. Analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco Company Profile

(Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.