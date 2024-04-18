Todd Berard Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $156,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Todd Berard sold 515 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $9,264.85.

On Monday, March 11th, Todd Berard sold 401 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $6,985.42.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Todd Berard sold 111 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $1,925.85.

On Friday, January 19th, Todd Berard sold 1,232 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $20,648.32.

Shares of BLFS opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. On average, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,789,000 after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,002 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 392,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

