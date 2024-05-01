Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 30 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,203,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,606,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SNPS traded down $7.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $522.66. 140,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,181. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.46 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $563.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.21. The company has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.