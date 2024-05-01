Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.36. The company had a trading volume of 651,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,264. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $57.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

