Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,194,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 900.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 330,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,330,000 after buying an additional 297,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 209,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,450,000 after buying an additional 99,777 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 140,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,853,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7,270.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 130,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 129,122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYG stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,517,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,314,059. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.26.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

