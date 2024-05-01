Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 545.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,647 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,661,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 160,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 98,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,171,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,811,000 after acquiring an additional 95,009 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BIZD stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.76. 96,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,216. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.63.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

