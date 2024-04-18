Guess? (NYSE:GES) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,773,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,160,927 shares.The stock last traded at $24.60 and had previously closed at $25.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GES. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.98.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. Guess? had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $4,219,337.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,546,984.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Guess? by 48.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Guess? by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Guess? by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

