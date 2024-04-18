Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,900 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,967,627.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,816,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,375 shares of company stock worth $25,530,859 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

DexCom Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $133.86 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

