Brett Price Tops $0.0661 on Major Exchanges (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, Brett has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Brett token can currently be bought for $0.0661 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Brett has a market capitalization of $660.63 million and approximately $26.02 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Brett Profile

Brett was first traded on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,999,998,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett has a current supply of 9,999,998,655 with 8,554,838,671 in circulation. The last known price of Brett is 0.05689612 USD and is down -11.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $16,141,698.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

