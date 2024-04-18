Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,280 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,871,000 after buying an additional 2,982,310 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,780,000 after buying an additional 4,160,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,922,000 after buying an additional 618,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

