Ergo Price Hits $1.53 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00002398 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $114.01 million and $398,357.97 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,634.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.51 or 0.00759818 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00128524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009215 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00040997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.99 or 0.00182272 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00038932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00105199 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,711,298 coins and its circulating supply is 74,712,756 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

