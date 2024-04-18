Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

Entegris has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Entegris has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entegris to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG opened at $129.25 on Thursday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $69.37 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.68. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,327,000 after acquiring an additional 386,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,554,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,862,000 after purchasing an additional 101,129 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,168,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,458,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,137 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,853,000 after purchasing an additional 536,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,492,000.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

