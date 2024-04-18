Wealth Alliance Sells 212 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Allstate were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $162.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $174.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -296.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.71.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

