Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $100.69 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Ardor has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $100.69 million and approximately $11.74 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00055268 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00019489 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001047 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

