Employers (EIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Employers to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.40. Employers had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Employers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EIG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.03. 14,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,161. Employers has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06.

Employers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIG. Truist Financial upped their price target on Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Report on Employers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Employers by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Employers by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Employers by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Employers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Employers by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.