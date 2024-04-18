Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $243,000 in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 49.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 31.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 37.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at QuantumScape
In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $212,486.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,150.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,775. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
QuantumScape Stock Up 2.3 %
NYSE QS opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
