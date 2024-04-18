TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,160,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $116.35 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.20. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

