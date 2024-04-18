Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $953,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $111.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.69. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

