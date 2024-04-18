Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $132,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $98.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

