Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 372 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE H opened at $148.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94, a PEG ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $161.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.66 and a 200-day moving average of $129.72.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,077,803 shares of company stock worth $325,526,849. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

