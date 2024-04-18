Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.87

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.87 and last traded at $37.98, with a volume of 235246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

