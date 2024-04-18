Bright Scholar Education (BEDU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 19th.
Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter.
Bright Scholar Education Price Performance
NYSE:BEDU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,975. Bright Scholar Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Bright Scholar Education worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.
