Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.12. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $3.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
