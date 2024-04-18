Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.900-0.970 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDN opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.34). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.02%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -52.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 32,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

