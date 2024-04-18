Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Comerica Stock Down 0.4 %

CMA stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $57.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.14.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMA. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 58,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

