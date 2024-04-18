Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Associated British Foods Price Performance

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 2,421 ($30.14) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,802.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,804.50 ($22.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,536 ($31.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,344.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,282.55.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

