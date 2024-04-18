Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

NLY stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $18.04. 756,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,726. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

