A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Sells £299,814.30 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer sold 52,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.10), for a total transaction of £299,814.30 ($373,228.31).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Stuart Lorimer sold 8,352 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.27), for a total value of £48,775.68 ($60,719.13).

On Wednesday, February 7th, Stuart Lorimer purchased 27 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £146.34 ($182.17).

A.G. BARR Price Performance

Shares of BAG stock opened at GBX 550 ($6.85) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 446 ($5.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 591.75 ($7.37). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 544.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 522.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £615.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,617.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34.

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. This represents a yield of 2.41%. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is currently 4,411.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.50) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

