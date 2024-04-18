Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) Insider Bernard Rafe Ernest Goodwin Sells 675 Shares

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) insider Bernard Rafe Ernest Goodwin sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,640 ($70.21), for a total transaction of £38,070 ($47,392.01).

Goodwin Stock Performance

Shares of LON GDWN opened at GBX 6,300 ($78.43) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,526.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,417.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £473.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,028.85 and a beta of 0.70. Goodwin PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 3,780 ($47.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,580 ($81.91).

Goodwin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of GBX 57.50 ($0.72) per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $53.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Goodwin’s payout ratio is 5,528.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Goodwin Company Profile

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

