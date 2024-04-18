8,275 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 978.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.31. The company had a trading volume of 239,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,232. The company has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.43 and its 200-day moving average is $233.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.13 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.