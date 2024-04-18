2,012 Shares in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Axonics by 15.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Axonics by 1,159.5% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $1,076,998.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,403 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 11,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $764,649.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,152.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $1,076,998.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,798. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of AXNX opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.32. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -516.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Axonics had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

