Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.6 %

ZBH stock opened at $121.30 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.39.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

