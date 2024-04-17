Wealth Alliance Has $1.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882,952 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,529,000 after buying an additional 829,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after buying an additional 4,774,697 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after buying an additional 2,253,787 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

