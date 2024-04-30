Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 459 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 96,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,295,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $328.18. 103,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,442. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $241.41 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

