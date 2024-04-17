Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on ENT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.19) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Entain to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($13.94) to GBX 1,070 ($13.32) in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,310 ($16.31) to GBX 1,140 ($14.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,232.67 ($15.35).
In other news, insider Stella David purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.16) per share, with a total value of £478,400 ($595,543.38). Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.
