Wealth Alliance Buys 317 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,674,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,101,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,618,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,481,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $242.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.36 and its 200-day moving average is $233.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

