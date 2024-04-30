Short Interest in Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Declines By 8.3%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,867,900 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 5,307,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 96.0 days.

Cardinal Energy stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 48,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,470. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.0441 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

